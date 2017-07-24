Spending More Than Two Hours A Day In The Car Makes You Dumber

July 24, 2017 5:57 AM
Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images

Obviously outside the time when you listen to The Morning Mix in your car, you should try to stay out of your vehicle whenever possible, according to a new study.

From the New York Post:

Spending two hours a day or more in the car makes you dumber. Seriously, it literally reduces your IQ sitting in the car that much.

The researchers say driving is mentally stressful and fatiguing, and when you pair that with being sedentary for so long, it causes gradual declines in your brain.

Or to put that in terms you’ll understand: Car bad, make dumb.

Except, again, when you are listening to Mix 96.5!

