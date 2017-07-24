This weekend, Geoff Sheen’s daughter turned 2, and we all celebrated with a “Minions” themed birthday party!

Sarah Pepper and Lauren Kelly had a great time…there was cake, ice cream, beer…and even a PINATA!

Geoff’s kids are the sweetest, 3 year old Charlie, and birthday girl – 2 year old Gladys. While we were all having cake and ice cream, Geoff’s son turned to his Grandmother and said, “Barbara, can I have some more ice cream please?” BTW, he’s never called her by her first name, EVER. It was hysterical because it was just such a genuine question!

What’s the funniest thing your kids have ever said to your or someone else??