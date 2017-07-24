What’s The One Thing You Let Your Kids Do When Your Spouse Isn’t Looking?

(Photo credit: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)

Let’s face it, growing up you know whether to ask you mom or dad for something you want.

Geoff Sheen’s kids usually have to split a donut after church on Sunday, but last weekend he gave them each their OWN donut while his wife wasn’t looking. Lauren Kelly is a straight up daddy’s girl, so my dad always said yes to everything I asked him for…and Sarah’s grandfather was the rule breaker for her family and let the kids hang with him in a bar. (LOL)

What was that one thing your mom or dad let you do? (that if the other found out they’d be super mad)

We wanna know!

