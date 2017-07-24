What’s The One Thing You Let Your Kids Do When Your Spouse Isn’t Looking?

Let’s face it, growing up you know whether to ask you mom or dad for something you want.

Geoff Sheen’s kids usually have to split a donut after church on Sunday, but last weekend he gave them each their OWN donut while his wife wasn’t looking. Lauren Kelly is a straight up daddy’s girl, so my dad always said yes to everything I asked him for…and Sarah’s grandfather was the rule breaker for her family and let the kids hang with him in a bar. (LOL)

What was that one thing your mom or dad let you do? (that if the other found out they’d be super mad)

We wanna know!