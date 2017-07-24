You Can Live Longer Just Thinking About Exercise

If you’re a fitness nut (and we say that as a positive thing), you know what it’s like to wake up early to squeeze in that workout before work. But if you’re lazy, this is great news.

According to a new study out of Stanford University, people who just think about exercise and consider themselves healthy live longer than people who think they’re out of shape.

The researchers found that when people believed they were in shape, it actually led to drops in their weight, body fat, and blood pressure.

But it’s probably a good idea to not step on the scale. It might cause this really good fiction to come crashing back to reality!