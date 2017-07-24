Your Longest Relationship Is With Your Hairdresser

How long have you been going to the same hairdresser?

How long is your longest relationship?

69% of you are in a relationship.

74% of you care COMMITTED to the person who is cutting your hair. That relationship lasts, on average, eight years and 2 months.

That is longer than most long-term relationships.

Seriously, how long have you been going to your stylist?

When I lived in Indiana I went to the same woman from the time I was eight til I was 28. TWENTY YEARS!

My mom has been going to her since she graduated from beauty school. She is also my mom’s best friend and maid-of-honor from her wedding if that tells you anything. My sister has gone to her since she was 10!

