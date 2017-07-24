Your Longest Relationship Is With Your Hairdresser

How long have you been going to the same hairdresser?
How long is your longest relationship?
69% of you are in a relationship.
74% of you care COMMITTED to the person who is cutting your hair. That relationship lasts, on average, eight years and 2 months.
That is longer than most long-term relationships.
Seriously, how long have you been going to your stylist?
When I lived in Indiana I went to the same woman from the time I was eight til I was 28. TWENTY YEARS!
My mom has been going to her since she graduated from beauty school. She is also my mom’s best friend and maid-of-honor from her wedding if that tells you anything. My sister has gone to her since she was 10!
