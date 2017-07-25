4 Year-Old Boy Cries As Stepmom Reads Wedding Vows She Wrote For Him

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house last Saturday when Senior Airman Emily Leehan finished reading her wedding vows to U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Josh Newville in Ripley, N.Y.

According to Yahoo, ‘While her words to her groom were probably enough to make the crowd misty-eyed, it was what she told Newville’s 4-year-old son, Gage, who stood at the altar with the couple as they said “I do,” that really made everyone break down.

“I want you to be safe and to try your hardest and to be a good person,” Leehan begins telling the boy, who lets out some heart-wrenching sobs that almost drown out her words. “I know that you and I will butt heads. But I hope with all my heart that as you become a grown man, you will understand my methods and realize I have only done what is best for you and that I love you. The last thing that I hope you learn is that you are a very special boy. You are so extremely smart, handsome, and kind to others. You have helped shape me into the woman I am today. And I may not have given you the gift of life, but life surely gave me the gift of you.”

His tears started when Leehan invited him up to the altar to speak to him. I think he totally understood. He could feel all of the emotions in the room and all of the love, and he just fed off of that, especially when Emily started talking directly to him. I think to a point he absolutely knew what was going on, even being that young.”