96 Second News: Justin Bieber Cancels Tour; Discovery Channel Defends Phelps Race

**The first time you got a computer with Windows, you probably found Microsoft Paint: their little piece of software that lets you edit photos or whatever else way before there was photoshop.

Yesterday, Microsoft announced they’re killing off Paint after 32 years of including it standard in every single version of Windows.

The reaction online was nothing short of DEVASTATION, with tons of nostalgic people getting upset that the mediocre painting program from their youth was now going to be history.

**As Titanic turns 20, Jack and Rose are reuniting for a good cause – this time on dry land. A private dinner with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet is up for grabs at this year’s auction gala hosted by the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

The annual event, hosted on July 26 in St. Tropez, France, is offering a lucky bidder the chance to have dinner with the friends and former Titanic costars sometime in October or November at a place of their choosing in New York City.

Proceeds from the gala and auction will support the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which since 2008 has made more than $80 million in grants to environmental causes.

**The Discovery Channel claims people should NOT be upset that Michael Phelps didn’t race an actual shark in real-time because they never said that’s how it would go down.

They say, quote, “The show took smart science and technology to make the challenge more accessible and fun. All the promotion, interviews and the program itself made clear that the challenge wasn’t a side-by-side race.”

Well, that’s not 100% true. It seemed like they were INTENTIONALLY being cagey about the specifics to drum up interest in the race.

Nonetheless, COMMON SENSE should’ve told you that there was no way Michael could race a real Great White through the ocean side-by-side.

**The original kids from “Modern Family” just signed new two-year deals with the show, and they scored a BIG raise.

According to reports, Sarah Hyland (Haley), Ariel Winter (Alex), Nolan Gould (Luke), and Rico Rodriguez (Manny) will make over $100,000 an episode, or more than $2.2 MILLION a season.

The older stars are mostly making $500,000 an episode.

**Justin Bieber abruptly canceled the rest of his tour yesterday. He says there’s nothing wrong, he just needed some time off. And JOHN MAYER is defending him. He Tweeted, quote, “We’ve lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin thumbs up for realizing it was time to call it.”

He told the paparazzi, quote, “Yeah, everything’s fine. I’ve been on tour for two years. [I’m] just resting, getting some relaxation. We’re going to ride some bikes.”

When asked if he had a message for the fans, he said, quote, “I love you guys, I think you guys are awesome. I’m sorry for anyone who feels, like, disappointed or betrayed, it’s not in my heart or anything and have a blessed day.”

Justin’s tour kicked off in March of last year, and he has performed 152 shows in that time.

**New magazine claims paintings by Michael Jackson‘s chimpanzee Bubbles recently sold for $1,953 at a gallery in Miami.

Proceeds went to benefit Florida’s Center for Great Apes where Bubbles has been living since leaving Michael.

**Selena Gomez turned 25 just 3 days ago and her boyfriend, The Weeknd, flew back from his headlining Lollapalooza Paris performance to be by her side in Los Angeles.

Yep, a 12 hour flight for his boo to celebrate her bday. Awwwwww.

Gomez shared photos on her Instagram of a low-key celebration at home featuring cake, balloons and friends with the caption, “My people.”

My people A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

**If you have any doubt that the contestants on any of the ‘Bachelor’ franchise shows are all aspiring actors wanting fame, then this should clear that right up for you…

Before DeMario Jackson starred on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, he was just another aspiring actor trying to score a date with Britney Spears.

In a recently resurfaced X17 video from January 2008, DeMario approaches Britney as she leaves Ralphs supermarket in Los Angeles with her then-boyfriend, Adnan Ghalib.

After Jackson repeatedly begs Brit to “take down my number,” he insists that he’s “dead serious.” She smiles and asks for his name as he replies, “My name is DeMario Jackson. I’m an up-and-coming actor. I want to be like you. I want everybody to see me on TV. Real talk. You’re dope. … My mom loves you, and she said tell Britney.”

Watch below, but be careful for LANGUAGE. DeMario starts at the 2:24 mark…

**Luke Bryan has one very specific rule for his fans if they ever get to meet him: you’re not allowed to grab his butt.

Well Luke allowed one lucky fan on Friday to break his very specific rule before his concert in Kansas City, Missouri.

Frances Stanaway of Chesterfield, an 88-year-old terminally ill fan, was granted a special meet and greet with Bryan, who worked with Stanaway’s Crossroads Hospice Care to make the special meeting possible. Stanaway wore a custom t-shirt that read “Shake It for Me, Luke!” to the special event.

