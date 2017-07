Last week Geoff Sheen came down with some kind of bug that really knocked him out.

We’re talking coughing, wheezing, fever, sweats, sore throat…all of it. And he still came into work to do the show.

Sarah and Lauren felt bad for Geoff last week of course, but Geoff is STILL COMPLAINING about being sick this week, and he hasn’t gone to see a doctor.

How long can you let someone complain about being sick before they go to the doctor and get medicine for it??