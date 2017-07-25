Can you be in love in two months? Not falling in love or I think I could love you but seriously IN LOVE with someone.

I’m not saying you’re wrong if you say yes. I just wanna know how. How can you love someone you barely know? Or do you feel like you know them? How can you know them?

I have so many questions about this because it was sparked on “The Bachelorette” last night Ryan on the show told Rachel’s family that he loved her and her family raised the eyebrows just like I did. Not that we are haters of love but, full disclosure, a little skeptical.

However, I always love to hear a good love story so if you knew in two months and you’re still together. Let us know!