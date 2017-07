In the world of Etsy shops and craft fairs, everyone with some tape and paint are churning out cute bags and accessories. If this is you, word to the wise before grabbing a quirky font and cranking out 6000 units, make sure it doesn’t look like HITLER.

Half the world reads “MY FAVORITE COLOR IS GLITTER” while the other is seeing “MY FAVORITE COLOR IS HITLER.” How cute!! Scroll down to see what it looks like to you.