96 Second News: MTV VMA Nominations; Garth Brooks Helps With Baby Gender Reveal At Concert

**The nominees for the “MTV Video Music Awards” were announced, and Kendrick Lamar leads the way with 8, including nods for Video of the Year and Artist of the Year. Katy Perry and The Weeknd are next with 5.

MTV has eliminated the ‘gendered’ categories of Best Female Video and Best Male Video and replaced them with ARTIST of the Year. The nominees for that are: Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, and Lorde.

The biggest snub was probably “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, which didn’t get any nominations.

The ceremony is Sunday, August 27th in L.A. There’s no word on a host or any performers yet.

**Apparently it really pays to go to a Garth Brooks concert…

If not for the huge list of hit songs, you may remember that he recently gave an engaged couple a free honeymoon in Hawaii. Well, he just did something similar at a recent concert, but this time he helped a couple with a gender reveal at his show in L.A. Turns out they’re having a girl, and they promised to name her Brooks.

Garth also offered to pay for her college education, if he’s still alive by then. lol

**Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys are teaming up for a CMT Crossroads special.

They will perform “I Want It That Way,” ”As Long As You Love Me,” ”Cruise”, “H.O.L.Y.” and “God, Your Momma, and Me.”

The show is set to air on the network on August 30th.

**Billboard Magazine put out a new list of Highest Paid Musicians

1. Beyonce Knowles ($62.1 million)

2. Guns N’ Roses ($42.3 million)

3. Bruce Springsteen ($42.2 million)

4. Drake ($37.3 million)

5. Adele ($37 million)

6. Coldplay ($32.3 million)

7. Justin Bieber ($30.5 million)

8. Luke Bryan ($27.3 million)

9. Kanye West ($26.1 million)

10. Kenny Chesney ($25.4 million)

**If you were a child of the ’90s, here’s a dream come true: Lisa Frank just launched a trippy, rainbow-colored pajama line!

The collection, which takes us back to the stickers and notebooks and Trapper Keepers that were the ultimate 1990s essentials, ranges from $6 to $20 and is available only at Target.

They’re the perfect comfy gear to lounge in while you doodle fantastical designs in your Lisa Frank adult coloring book.

**James Van Der Beek doesn’t care who Joey ended up with on Dawson’s Creek. (WHAT?!)

The 40-year-old actor revealed in the Tuesday, July 25 episode of the “Allegedly With Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss” podcast that he hasn’t even seen the series finale, which aired on May 14, 2003.

“I’ve never seen the last episode,“ the actor, who played the titular character from 1998-2003, said. “I remember, I think, how it ended.”

When asked if he was satisfied with Joey (Katie Holmes) choosing Pacey (Joshua Jackson) over his character, Dawson, Van Der Beek said, “Sure. It’s interesting. It’s a weird thing because people obviously … when you make any kind of entertainment, people own it. They own a relationship to it.”

**Barbara Sinatra, a former Las Vegas showgirl, famed philanthropist, and widow of singer Frank Sinatra, died at her home in Rancho Mirage, California, on Tuesday, July 25. She was 90.

“She died comfortably surrounded by family and friends at her home,” Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center director John Thoresen confirmed to The Desert Sun. According to the outlet, Barbara died of natural causes after months of declining health.

The former model wed Frank in July 1976 and was the last of his four wives, following Nancy Barbato, Ava Gardner and Mia Farrow. The couple were married for nearly 22 years — Frank’s longest marriage — until the “My Way” crooner died of a heart attack at age 82 in May 1998.

**Anne Hathaway may be entering a life in plastic. The actress, 34, is in talks to replace Amy Schumer in Sony’s live-action Barbie film, Variety reports.

As previously reported, Schumer, 36, parted ways with the film in March due to other projects on the horizon. “Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts,” the Trainwreck star said in a statement to Variety at the time. “The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”

According to the site, Sony still plans to stick to its June 29, 2018 release date, though it’s not clear when production would start on the project. The movie also stars Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter and Sarah Paulson.

**Drake showed off a new addition to his tattoo collection — a tattoo of Lil Wayne on his arm.

Drizzy posted the pic on his Instagram and captioned it, “King.”

Lil Wayne, 34, gave Drake his first big break in the music industry back in 2009, when he signed him to his Young Money label.

This isn’t the first time Drake’s gotten another person’s face inked on his body. He already has portraits on his skin of other artists like Aaliyah and Sade, as well as faces of his family, including his uncle, father and grandmother.