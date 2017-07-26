Being Neurotic Helps You Live Longer

Do you slather your hands with Purell before you eat? Do you thoroughly wash your fruits and vegetables? Do you actually go to the dentist every six months like you’re supposed to?

According to a new study at The Daily Mail, you’re going to outlive us all.

The study found that people who are neurotic have a lower risk of dying than people who are calmer and more relaxed. And the researchers say it’s because those neurotic tendencies have positive benefits when it comes to making healthier choices or going to the doctor early when something might be wrong.

You might make the century mark after all!