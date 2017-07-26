Do You Add Your Boyfriend/Girlfriend’s Parents On Facebook?

Lauren Kelly July 26, 2017
(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

It’s a pretty common dilemma these days: do you add your boyfriend/girlfriend’s parents on social media?

My boyfriend’s mom recently added me on Facebook, which I immediately thought “YES! This could only be a step in the right direction! She wants to know more about me!”

I told this to Sarah and Geoff and they didn’t have quite the same reaction as I did. They both thought it wasn’t the best idea yet, and that I needed to meet her first before adding her.

Here’s the deal though: I’m GREAT with parents. I love meeting family because it gives me a sense of where you came from, and I have no problem sharing our lives through social media. I was actually pretty flattered by his mom adding me.

Would (or did) you add your significant other’s parents on Facebook? I don’t see a problem with it!

