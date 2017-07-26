Michael Phelps Defends Fake Shark Race

Sarah Pepper July 26, 2017 5:35 AM
(Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

This is Michael answering questions during a Facebook live and he does address the fact that he doesn’t race a REAL shark during his shark week appearance.  Fast forward to 17:40.

He said they made it clear that he wouldn’t be in the water with a real shark. I realize looking back that it was naive for me to think that he was actually going to be racing a real Shark, but, they made it sound, to me, like he was.

Maybe my imagination just got the best of me but I had this whole vision in my head of how it was going to be. If someone asked on FB live I can’t be the only one.

Warning it’s a really LONG video!

