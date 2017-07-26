Mom Uses Breastmilk For Bake-Sale Brownies

An anonymous mom claims to have used her own breast milk in a batch of brownies for her son’s bake-sale and the other parents aren’t happy about it.

In the post, shared by Sanctimommy, the mom is perplexed as to why other parents are mad she used her own human milk to make the sweet dessert.

In the post the mom said she “didn’t have time to run to the store” and “some of those kids need the nutrition” but she still wonders why one of the other moms is “blowing it out of proportion.”

The internet fired back as this post went viral.

Some didn’t like it. “It’s like that one time I made lemonade with my urine because I ran out of water and didn’t feel like going to the store to get more,” one user wrote.

While others thought it was funny.