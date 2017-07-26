The Lengths You Go To For Love

Lauren Kelly has been with boyfriend, Hot Gym Guy’s Brother, Gabe, for almost two months. Yesterday he asked her to go hiking. Lauren isn’t the outdoorsy girl on the show. She loved the outdoors on the patio drinking rose’. She likes the outdoor next to Sarah Pepper or her Mom and Dad’s pool but hiking is not really her thing.

However, she is gonna go. Why? Because she cares about Gabe and that’s what you do.

Granted, she needed a little coaching. What shoes to wear and what pants to wear and bring water not rose’ to drink and stay hydrated. Well, a little rose’ she is human after all.

This got us talking about the things that you have done for love. What do you not necessarily love or maybe even hate but you do it because the person you are with, is “your person” and they would do the same for you.

What was yours?

FYI if you’re hiking like Lauren Kelly the Chronical put together a great list best places to Hike in Houston.