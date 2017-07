The main ingredient in fingernail polish remover is a chemical called acetone. It’s pretty powerful stuff! Not only can it strip the paint from your fingers but as this guy shows, the FUMES alone can melt an entire plastic camera! Over the course of 24 hours, he films the camera, which is sitting just above the liquid, slowly turn to goop!

Now I need to go buy a bottle and melt some G.I Joes and Pez dispensers.

Watch the sped up version below: