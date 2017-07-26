Whataburger Delivers Amazing Birthday To Loyal Customers

July 26, 2017 12:15 PM
FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 31: David Starr, driver of the #44 Whataburger Toyota, sits in his car in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Nationwide Series O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway on October 31, 2014 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway)
Whataburger knows they have some loyal customers, and they are just as loyal back to those.  A location in El Paso surprised a longtime customer with a special birthday celebration.  He goes to Whataburger for breakfast every single day, so the restaurant surprised him with a specially made cake!

At the same time, a Whataburger in San Antonio made sure a 10-year-old with Autism had the best birthday ever.  Cathy Contreras said all her son wanted for his birthday was Legos, and a party at his favorite place, Whataburger.  Of course, the restaurant obliged, and gave him an experience he’ll never forget.

Contreras said “They made sure every moment of Harry’s birthday was magically orange and fun.  They gave him the birthday he was picturing inside of his amazing little mind.  The Whataburger staff was with us the entire time and even figured out a way to give us all soft serve ice cream with our cake.  It was so amazing.”

