96 Second News: Kim & Kanye Expecting Baby #3; Justin Bieber Hits Paparazzi With His Car

**Coca Cola just announced they’re getting rid of Coke Zero next month and replacing it with a new drink called Coca-Cola Zero Sugar that has a slightly different formula and taste.

The cans will look pretty much like traditional red Coke cans, but with the words “Zero Sugar” added.

They spent five years researching it, and then tested it by replacing Coke Zero in 25 countries before bringing it here.

**American Idol might be closer to rounding out the new judges panel…

Charlie Puth, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are reportedly edging closer to inking a deal with the network according to The Hollywood Reporter. While formal negations have not yet begun, Richie remains a favorite among show producers and is considered a likely addition to the panel.

Country star Luke Bryan is also believed to be a likely option as ABC has a strong connection to country music and is home to the Country Music Awards. Other sources tells the magazine Charlie Puth is the least likely of the three, although his collaboration on Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” set a record as the most-watched video on YouTube and had quite the impact.

Show producers have limited time to make casting decisions as Idol auditions are scheduled to begin on August 17 in Florida.

**Justin Bieber was leaving a church event in Beverly Hills when the paparazzi blocked his path, and he accidentally hit one of them while gunning his engine.

The good news is, the 57-year-old photographer is going to be okay. It’s not clear yet how badly he was hurt, but we do know that his injuries weren’t life threatening.

Bieber got out of his truck and stayed with the guy for about 10 minutes until the paramedics got there and took him to the hospital. The cops questioned Justin but let him leave the scene, and didn’t issue him a citation.

**Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West reportedly have another kid on the way via surrogate, and a source now tells Us Weekly they have cause to celebrate: Their pick — a San Diego mom in her late 20s, referred by an agency — is three months along, which means they’ll likely welcome baby No. 3 in January 2018.

The couple are in experienced hands, as the woman has reportedly served as a surrogate before, even appearing in a promotional video about the process with her own family.

The parents to North, 4, and Saint, 19 months, have agreed to pay $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500, according to a TMZ report. In the case of multiples, Kardashian and West will fork over $5,000 per additional child. This is all in addition to the whopping $68,850 deposit given to the agency.

But they have some rules she needs to follow, which include: no drinking, smoking or drug use, no hot tubs or saunas, no raw fish, and no handling cat litter.

**Sean Spicer is taking his first steps to transition from the White House briefing room to the bright lights of a TV news studio…according to Page Six, apparently he’s being courted by “Dancing with the Stars.”

A TV insider confirmed to Page Six that the dancing competition show has indeed reached out to the Beltway insider. “That has legs,” the source said.

Viewers will recall that former Texas Gov. Rick Perry turned in politics for the “Texas cha-cha” on the show last year.

**Angelina Jolie tells Vanity Fair that she has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy and hypertension. She says the disease damaged her facial nerves causing one side of her face to droop.

“Sometimes women in families put themselves last, until it manifests itself in their own health. I can’t tell if it’s menopause, or if it’s just been the year I’ve had. It’s just been the hardest time, and we’re just kind of coming up for air. We’re all trying to do our best to heal our family.”

**When it comes to graphic design, font choice is important — and one designer learned that the hard way. A Georgia company is apologizing after the internet pointed out that one of its tote bags, which reads, “My favorite color is glitter,” appears to say something much, much different.

Angela Neilsen, owner of the company Quotable Life, which makes the tote and other home and apparel items with quotations printed on them, was promoting a tote bag on her website that was supposed to say “My Favorite Color Is GLITTER”, but the font she chose actually made it looks like it said “My Favorite Color Is HITLER.”

Angela told The TODAY Show it was simply “an honest mistake.”

The tote was removed from the Quotable Life website and also from BelleChic.com, a retail website where Neilsen sells some of her products, and replaced with a revised tote bag with a more readable font. But not before many people shared screenshots of the original bag online.

She also posted an apology on her Facebook page.