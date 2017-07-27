Out of Nowhere Macaulay Culkin Looks Hunky Now

The web broke today when a new pic of Macaulay Culkin lookin’ all clean and hunky went live. Most remember grown up Macaulay with long, shaggy hair and a gaunt face which lead many to rumor that he may have been hooked on some kind of substance. He has strongly denied those allegations and it appears has shed the look all together.

In the recent pic posted by Bell, Macaulay appears to be in a convenience store sporting a short, clean styled haircut with stylish black rimmed glasses and a blue denim jacket over a graphic tee. Overall he appears much healthier, some would say suppa fiiiiiine.