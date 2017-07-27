The Adds And Drops Coming To Netflix In August

Well here in Houston we know the heat gets the worst in the month of August, so it’s time to check out what is coming to Netflix so that we can stay in our air conditioning, eat and binge watch for hours.
Here’s the complete list of adds and drops for August:
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1
A Cinderella Story
Bad Santa
Cloud Atlas
Crematorium: Season 1
Everyone’s Hero
Funny Games (US)
Innerspace
Jackie Brown
Lord of War
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nola Circus
Opening Night
Practical Magic
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Addams Family
The Astronaut’s Wife
The Bomb
The Hollywood Masters: Season 1
The Last Mimzy
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Number 23
The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1
The Truth About Alcohol
The Wedding Party
Tie The Knot
Who Gets the Dog?
Wild Wild West
AVAILABLE AUGUST 2
Jab We Met
The Founder
AVAILABLE AUGUST 3
Sing
The Invisible Guardian
AVAILABLE AUGUST 4
Icarus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
AVAILABLE AUGUST 5
Holes
AVAILABLE AUGUST 8
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13
AVAILABLE AUGUST 9
Black Site Delta
AVAILABLE AUGUST 10
Diary of an Exorcist – Zero
AVAILABLE AUGUST 11
Atypical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Naked — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Gold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
AVAILABLE AUGUST 13
Arthur and the Invisibles
Hot Property
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
AVAILABLE AUGUST 14
The Outcasts
Urban Hymn
AVAILABLE AUGUST 15
Barbeque
Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
21
A New Economy
All These Sleepless Nights
Donald Cried
Murderous Affair: Season 1
My Ex-Ex
The Sweet Life
AVAILABLE AUGUST 16
Gold
AVAILABLE AUGUST 18
Dinotrux: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am Sam
Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What Happened to Monday — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
AVAILABLE AUGUST 19
Hide and Seek
AVAILABLE AUGUST 20
Camera Store
AVAILABLE AUGUST 21
AWOL
Bad Rap
Beautiful Creatures
Gomorrah: Season 2
Unacknowledged
AVAILABLE AUGUST 22
Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sadie’s Last Days on Earth
AVAILABLE AUGUST 23
Feel Rich
AVAILABLE AUGUST 25
Disjointed: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death Note — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Once Upon a Time: Season 6
AVAILABLE AUGUST 29
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Good Place: Season 1
AVAILABLE AUGUST 31
Be Afraid
—– Say so long for now to these titles…
LEAVING AUGUST 1
10 Things I Hate About You
Justice League Unlimited: Season 1
Justice League Unlimited: Season 2
Justice League: Season 1
Justice League: Season 2
Babe
Babe Winkelman’s Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4
Babe: Pig in the City
Beneath the Helmet
Black Widow
Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry
Electric Slide
Elizabethtown
From the Terrace
From Time to Time
Goodbye World
Horsemen
Hunter X Hunter : Season 1
Hunter X Hunter : Season 2
Hunter X Hunter : Season 3
Hunter X Hunter : Season 4
Hunter X Hunter : Season 5
Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Prefontaine
Russell Brand: End the Drugs War
Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery
Teacher’s Pet
The Delivery Man: Season 1
The Diabolical
The Heavy Water War: Season 1
The Hunt: Season 1
The Little Engine That Could
The Lizzie McGuire Movie
The Verdict
Young Justice: Season 1
Young Justice: Season 2
Young@Heart
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
LEAVING AUGUST 4
Superbad
LEAVING AUGUST 5
Pelican Dreams
Personal Gold: An Underdog Story
LEAVING AUGUST 6
Human Capital
The Spoils of Babylon: Season 1
LEAVING AUGUST 9
The Five Venoms
LEAVING AUGUST 10
Dope
LEAVING AUGUST 11
Four Blood Moons
Jesus People: The Movie
Patch Town
Two Days, One Night
LEAVING AUGUST 14
Drones
Food Matters
LEAVING AUGUST 15
American Dad!: Season 1
American Dad!: Season 2
American Dad!: Season 3
American Dad!: Season 4
To Kill a Mockingbird
Changing Seas: Season 3
Changing Seas: Season 4
Changing Seas: Season 5
Changing Seas: Season 6
Close Quarter Battle: Season 1
The New Frontier: Season 1
Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries: Season 1
LEAVING AUGUST 23
The Summer of Sangaile
LEAVING AUGUST 24
Gun Woman
LEAVING AUGUST 25
October Gale
Paratodos
The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq
LEAVING AUGUST 28
Revenge: Season 1
Revenge: Season 2
Revenge: Season 3
Revenge: Season 4
LEAVING AUGUST 30
The League: Season 1
The League: Season 2
The League: Season 3
The League: Season 4
The League: Season 5
The League: Season 6
The League: Season 7
LEAVING AUGUST 31
Space Warriors