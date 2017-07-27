The Hardest Snack To Stop Eating Once You’ve Started

The old slogan for Pringles potato chips was, “Once you pop, you can’t stop.” It turns out it’s scientifically accurate:

More than 2,700 people recently took a survey to find out the hardest foods to stop eating once you’ve started.

1. Chips, pretzels, and other salty snacks. 35% of people said they have a hard time stopping once they’ve started. 2. Candy, not including chocolate, 18%. So stuff like Skittles and Starburst. 3. Chocolate, 12%. That includes candy bars, like Snickers and Butterfingers. 4. Crackers and other bread-based snacks, 11%. So things like Cheez-Its. 5. Cheese, 10%. String cheese might be one of the main culprits there.

What is your snack food obsession?