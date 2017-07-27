The “Perfect Job” Includes Five-Hour Days, An $80,000-a-Year Salary, And A Boss Who Likes Drinking

A new study in The Daily Mail asked people to describe the perfect job situation. Seems like some pretty respectable requests: a flexible, part time job that pays almost six figures. LOL.
Here are the elements of the perfect job:
1. 24 hours a week, or about five hours a day.
2. Pays $80,000-a-year.
3. Free food in the office.
4. A dress code that lets you wear jeans.
5. It’s only 12 minutes away from where you live but you also have the option to work from home.
6. Six weeks of paid vacation and holidays a year.
7. Flexible work hours.
8. And a cool boss who sometimes wants to go out for a drink.