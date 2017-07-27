[WATCH] Man Saves Octopus; Octopus Thanks Him With Hug

July 27, 2017 11:19 AM

A man found a small octopus stuck on the sand barely alive. he quickly scooped him up in a plastic container and led him back to the ocean. After a few minutes the octopus regains its bearings and starts moving around.

But before it heads back to the ocean deep the Octopus walks over to the man who saved him and wraps to tentacles around his foot in an apparent hug, leaves it there for a minute and then scurries off thankful for its life.

So cool to see such intelligence from such a unique animal.

