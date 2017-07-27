[WATCH] This Guy Made His Puppy Clean Up His Mess, And It Was Adorable

Buzzfeed just posted the cutest story about Adrian Thomas, who’s 24-years-old and lives here in Houston. About two months ago, Adrian bought a three-month-old Rottweiler puppy and named her Luna.

The article said, “On Sunday, Thomas was heading out for the day and noticed Luna had made a bit of a mess, tearing up toilet paper in the bathroom. So, in an effort to teach Luna “what comes after the fun” he helped her clean everything up.”

Thomas told BuzzFeed News he originally recorded it for an Instagram account he had made for Luna, but after he tweeted out the video as well “it didn’t take long to start doing the numbers.”

Thomas says he now plans to keep filming Luna as she grows up.