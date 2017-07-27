Woman Delivers Her Own Baby In The Old Navy Parking Lot

A mother delivered her own baby in Old Navy while her husband recorded the whole thing. Katie Gaeta is a birth photographer and she was pregnant with baby number 3 and for her third she wanted a natural birth.  When she started having contraction she and her husband got into the car and started on their way to the birthing center. When they got on the highway things were going really well until they hit some traffic and that is when Katie says that her husband got them off the highway and into an Old Navy parking lot.

Her husband, Tony, told the news, quote, “So I got out of the car and I leaned the chair back and the next thing I know, Katie is holding Emma.”

Baby Emma Jupiter and Mom are doing fine.

