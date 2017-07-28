96 Second News: Science Says George Clooney Really Is Best Looking; Katy Perry To Host MTV VMA’s

**A scientific formula that dates back to ancient Greece has determined that George Clooney is the most handsome celebrity.

“The Golden Ratio” calculates all the stuff on your face: your nose, mouth, eyes, eyebrows, etc…and the various distances between them.

A British cosmetic surgeon came up with a face-mapping program and he fed a bunch of celebrity faces into it, and George came out on top.

He was followed by: Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Harry Styles, David Beckham, Will Smith, Idris Elba, Ryan Gosling, Zayn Malik, and Jamie Foxx.

Last year they did this with women, and Amber Heard was #1 . . . followed by Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss, Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, Helen Mirren, Scarlett Johansson, Selena Gomez, Marilyn Monroe, and Jennifer Lawrence.

Check out more on how they did the study >>> HERE.

**The photographer Justin Bieber accidentally hit with his truck the other night made a video from the hospital, where he was about to get X-rays, and he seemed cool with Justin.

He said, quote, “He got out, he was compassionate, he’s a good kid, accidents happen. Hopefully everything works out here.”

But he added, quote, “I think the truck was a little bit too big for him ’cause there’s no way he could see over the front.”

WOW WHAT A WAY TO BRING IN MY BIRTHDAY! SHOTGETTER POWER! I WISH BIEBER WAS STILL ON TOUR!! A post shared by Maurice Lamont (@shotgetter) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

**New in Theaters This Weekend:

“Atomic Blonde” (R)

Charlize Theron plays an MI6 agent who’s sent into Berlin to recover a list of undercover agents. James McAvoy is the local station chief she teams up with to keep it from falling into the wrong hands.

“The Emoji Movie” (PG)

In a world where each emoji only has one facial expression, T.J. Miller is an overly emotional Meh emoji named Gene who can’t control his multiple expressions.

To keep from being deleted by Maya Rudolph, he goes on the run through multiple phone apps with his best friend, a H1-5 emoji played by James Corden. They’re looking for Anna Faris, a hacker emoji that can make him “normal.”

Patrick Stewart is also in it as the Poop emoji. You might also recognize the voices of Sofia Vergara, Sean Hayes and Christina Aguilera as some of the other emojis.

**The winning “Bachelorette” contestant may have accidentally been revealed before the finale, and it wasn’t Rachel Lindsay who spoiled it….

Former “Bachelor” contestant Astrid Loch was talking about what Rachel’s plans are with her new fiancé after the finale airs, and here’s what she had to say:

“They are going to Dallas to have a party there. He gets to meet all of her friends and non-Bachelor people, too. And then they’re going to Miami after that to have an engagement party there, too.”

Well, there is the only one remaining contestant who’s from Miami. That doesn’t necessarily mean this person’s the one, but this makes it sound like more than just a possibility.

Bachelor Nation man, they just can’t keep any secrets. lol

**Katy Perry will host this year’s “MTV Video Music Awards“. The show is happening on Sunday, August 27th, and she made the announcement on Twitter.

Katy has FIVE nominations herself, including Best Pop Video for “Chained to the Rhythm“. She’s also scheduled to perform. More acts will be announced in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.

**Life & Style Weekly claims Kylie Jenner asked Madame Tussauds to enlarge her wax statue’s butt.

A source tells the mag; ”’Kylie insisted they alter her butt. Kylie confessed to pals that she asked Madame Tussauds to give her a bigger butt, and they agreed. Most celebrities want Madame Tussauds to make them look thinner. Not Kylie. She went the other direction!”

**Wanna wear the shoes Jenner Lopez wears? Well, sorry you can’t afford those, but you can soon buy some from her upcoming shoe line…

People magazine claims Jennifer Lopez is launching a second footwear line in the fall, which will include lace-up, over the knee boots, booties and sandals.

The shoes will range in price from $1,495 to $2,795. The boot is called Marisa after JLo’s Maid in Manhattan character Marisa Ventura. Her booty (THE SHOE, lol) is called Gertie after her character in Jersey Girl.

**Apple has discontinued some of their earliest products from its website and stores, including the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle.

“Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod Touch, now with the double capacity starting at just $199, and we are discontinuing the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano,” a spokesperson said yesterday.

The early models, which haven’t been updated since 2012 — aside from new color options in 2015 — were Apple’s most affordable products. The Nano for $149 and the Shuffle started at $49.

Apple is also preparing to launch the iPhone 8 this coming fall.

**Simone Biles shared a hilarious video of her post-wisdom teeth surgery on Instagram yesterday, and she proved that though she is a gold medal-winning Olympian, she still gets loopy just like everyone else on the pain medication after the procedure.

Someone in her family caught Simone on video and her reaction is priceless. At first, under the effects of anesthesia, she’s heard mumbling some words with gauze is still in her mouth. But then she pretends to be driving a car and even honks the imaginary horn a few times.

Simone got a good laugh at herself, and posted this video: