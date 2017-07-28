A Bride Is Holding An Auction So Her Friends Can Bid To Be Her Bridesmaids

Weddings can be expensive. Most brides know it’s hard to choose which people will actually be in their wedding party. So this is either a great, unique way to make money or the most obnoxious ideas ever conceived.

According to the New York Post, a 33-year-old woman just posted on Reddit about what her 22-year-old sister is doing for her wedding.

Her sister is getting married at the end of next month, and she still hasn’t picked her wedding party. So she just sent out invitations to a ton of her friends where they can bid money to be one of her bridesmaids. And whichever six girls spend the most will get the spots and the one who has the highest bid of all will get the maid-of-honor role. One of the reasons the woman is upset at her sister is because her fiancé is rich, so she doesn’t even need the money. Oh, and she’s also upset because her sister and her mom have been yelling at her for not putting in her bid on the auction yet.

Would you bid to be in your friend’s wedding?