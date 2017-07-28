Blowing Out Birthday Candles Increases Bacteria on Cake 1,400%

July 28, 2017 2:17 PM
Filed Under: Birthday, cage page, cage show, jason cage
Chicago, UNITED STATES: US President George W. Bush (L) blows out the candles on his birthday cake beside Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley during a private dinner party at the Chicago Firehouse Restaurant 06 July 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. AFP PHOTO / TIM SLOAN (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Happy B-Day Dubbaya! Credit: TIM SLOAN / Getty Images

Yayyyy it’s Marsha’s Birthday! Everyone stop what they are doing and give her special attention all day like it’s a national holiday!  Of course, the birthday girl deserves to blow out 29 individual candles.   She huffs, she puffs and in her prosecco tipsy stupor, slobbers enough wind out to finally extinguish the flames.  Yay!

Not Yay

According to a new Journal of Food Research study, blowing out birthday candles increases the number of “aerosolized bacteria” on the surface of the cake by a staggering 1,400 percent compared to icing that hasn’t been slobbered and blown all over.  But hurry in and get a piece while you can, it’s German chocolate!

Not really sure what you can do to prevent this, saran wrap the cake and stick the candles through it?

Happy Birthday to you, here’s the flu.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live