How Did The First Meeting With Your Boyfriend/Girlfriend’s Parents Go?

Lauren Kelly July 28, 2017 7:20 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Bad, Brother, dad, Family, good, hot gym guy, Meeting, mom, parents
I’ve heard many stories over the years from my family and friends meeting their significant other’s family. Usually, it goes either REALLY WELL…or REALLY BAD. There is no in between, lol.

I get to meet my boyfriend’s family this weekend, and even though I’ve already met both of his brothers…I get to meet his PARENTS this time.

I’m not really worried though, I’m pretty good with parents. They usually love me, but what if this time they don’t??

Do you guys have any pointers or tips for me on how to nail this meeting?

I will NOT be using my “Despacito” skills to impress them, I PROMISE. lol

