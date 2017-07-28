Man Donates Half His Liver To His Fiance’s Dad And It Will Give You All The Feels

If you’re trying to get in good with the in-laws here is a sure fire way! Give your fiance’s dad half your liver!

That’s exactly what a man named Nick did for his fiance Amanda’s father Bob Mulkern.

Bob was diagnosed with liver cancer last summer and his only options was a transplant from a living person. As it turned out, his daughter’s fiance’ Nick was a perfect match!

Nick knew if Bob didn’t get the liver and the love of his life lost the first love of her life, he would never forgive himself.

So in February he gave Bob 60% of his liver! Everything went great!

The two recently got married and Amanda’s father was even able to dance with her.

Bob jokes now as thery are both almost fully recovered that Nick never has to get him a father’s day gift, and if Amanda ever gets mad at Nick, he will always take Nick’s side!

