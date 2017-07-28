MD Anderson’s 2nd Annual Boot Walk To End Cancer

The Morning MIX will be participating in MD Anderson’s Boot Walk to End Cancer in November and he wants you to be a part of this incredible event!

Boot Walk to End Cancer, is a 1.2 mile walk through the Texas Medical Center, a community initiative to take a stand against cancer; raise research dollars; and show support for patients, survivors and families impacted by the disease. This year, this amazing event is set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 11. with one hundred percent of funds raised contributing to the mission of MD Anderson and its groundbreaking research.

For the 1.2 mile route, walkers are encouraged to wear their favorite boots, booties or galoshes. Whether they be cowboy, go-go, hiking, hunting, motorcycle, combat or rain boots, the footwear will demonstrate walkers’ support for “giving cancer the boot.”

There is no registration fee to participate in the walk though participants are encouraged to raise funds through friends, family and co-workers. All proceeds from the event will benefit The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, home to the nation’s top-ranked hospital for cancer care. To register for the Boot Walk or to obtain additional information, please visit:

http://www.mdanderson.org/bootwalk.