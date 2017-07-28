(Video) Female Video Gamer Accidentally Sets Hair On FIRE While Playing

July 28, 2017
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

WARNING! Bad language in French and English!

A French female video gamer, Ana was doing a live stream while playing a popular video game.  She was casually flicking a cigarette lighter close to her hair when suddenly a piece catches on fire, sending flames upwards on her head.  It actually takes her a few seconds before she realizes she’s going up in flames before quickly swatting it out.  She actually laughs about it as puffs of smoke billow up from where her hair used to be!

This is why you just get a cheap fidget spinner from the gas station like the rest of us.  Watch it happen below:

