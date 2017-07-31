96 Second News: Kris Jenner Posts Bathing Suit Selfie; New Crazy Food Additions For Dallas State Fair

**Kris Jenner gave her younger daughters a run for their money after posting a super hot bikini selfie on Saturday… “Kris Jenner looking like a snack,” Jenner’s daughter Khloé Kardashian posted on Instagram alongside the snap. “I see

Khloe Kardashian posted the pic on her Instagram page with the caption, “Kris Jenner looking like a snack. I see you mommy! #6kidsandbad!”

Jenner, 61, posed seductively in a white two-piece and a long white coverup with her hair slicked back.

Jenner has been spending the past few weeks in the south of France while she vacations with boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

**The Texas State Fair in Dallas is famous for some of the craziest food creations in the world, and they just released the list of some of the new things that will be on sale when it opens on September 29th.

Unfortunately, they just released the names and didn’t release descriptions of what these things actually ARE, so in a lot of cases, we have to use our imaginations. But just on name alone, here are some of the amazing options:

1. Beer battered beef jerky.

2. Fried Texas dirt. We assume “dirt” means, like, crushed up Oreos.

3. Deep fried breakfast cupcake.

4. Funnel cake bacon queso burger.

5. Deep fried chicken noodle soup on a stick.

6. Deep fried Froot Loops.

7. Oreo beer.

8. Tamale donuts.

9. Fried redneck wedding cake balls.

10. Fat smooth. Yes, it’s just called “Fat Smooth.”

In case you were wondering about that last one…”Fat Smooth is three delicious Belgium mini cream puffs on a skewer, dipped in a Café Du Monde beignet batter. Fried until golden brown, then dusted in powdered sugar and drizzled with a chocolate and caramel sauce.”

**”Dunkirk” held onto the top spot at the box office for the second straight week, with $28.1 million, “The Emoji Movie” landed in second with $25.7 million, “Girls Trip” held at third place with $20.1 million, and the new Charlize Theron spy flick “Atomic Blonde” finished in fourth with $18.6 million. Here’s the Top 5:

1. “Dunkirk”, $28.1 million. Up to $102.8 million in its 2nd week.

2. “The Emoji Movie”, $25.7 million.

3. “Girls Trip”, $20.1 million. Up to $65.5 million in its 2nd week.

4. “Atomic Blonde”, $18.6 million.

5. “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, $13.5 million. Up to $278.4 million in its 4th week.

“The Emoji Movie” didn’t do so well at the box office, probably because it was the worst-reviewed movie of the summer with just an 8% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The second worst is the new “Transformers”, which got 14%. The highest-rated movie so far is “The Big Sick”, which scored a 98%.

**Contact Music claims Beyonce and Jay-Z have finally decided on a house to buy, after turning down many other options they felt were not right for them. They have agreed to buy a $90 million Bel Air, California home. The house has four pools, 8 bedrooms, bulletproof windows, a media room and a 15-car garage. The owner was originally asking $135 million for the house

The site quotes a source as saying; ”Beyoncé and Jay Z are making LA their permanent home based a lot on the advice of their friends. The friend that really influenced them to move was Gwyneth Paltrow. Gwyneth was telling Jay and Bey about the quality of life for her kids in LA and really swayed Beyoncé and Jay to make the move.”

**TMZ claims George and Amal Clooney may file a lawsuit against the French magazine Voici that took illegal photos of their new twins.

Clooney released a statement saying; “Over the last week, photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home. Make no mistake, the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

A source tells Hollywoodlife.com; “George feels absolutely furious and violated over the unauthorized photos of his family. He is determined to protect his babies and feels frustrated that his privacy has been infringed upon.”

**In a new interview with Howard Stern, actor Robert Pattinson explains in greater detail why he almost got fired from 2008’s ‘Twilight‘…

Explaining that the producers gave him a copy of Stephenie Meyers’ book where they had highlighted “every single instance where my character smiled,” Pattinson said he used a different color to highlight “all the times when he frowns.”

Things escalated to the point where his agents had to step in, flying to the movie’s set for an intervention of sorts. “I thought I was pretty safe, and they flew up and there were like, ‘Yeah, you have to do the opposite of what you’re doing now or you’re going to get fired today,’” Pattinson recalled.

**Paris Jackson and her godfather Macaulay Culkin got matching tattoos over the weekend…

The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson shared photos of the pair’s new ink on her Instagram story Saturday. Jackson and Culkin both got tattoos of spoons on their arms.

While Jackson has previously said she has over 50 tattoos, the fresh ink is the first one on Culkin’s forearm.