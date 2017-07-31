Flight Delayed Because Of Naked Passenger

A Spirit Airlines flight was delayed at Las Vegas airport. It wasn’t because they were having issues with the plane, it was an issue with a passenger.

This unidentified passenger took off their cloths as they were boarding the plane and approached a member of the staff at 11:30 AM! In a state of, according to the article, “undress”.

They are saying that the person in question did need medical attention afterward and are calling it a “medical episode”. I don’t know what exactly that means.