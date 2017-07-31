Flight Delayed Because Of Naked Passenger

July 31, 2017 4:00 AM
Filed Under: Naked person on Airline, Planed delayed due to naked passenger, Spirit Airlines

A Spirit Airlines flight was delayed at Las Vegas airport. It wasn’t because they were having issues with the plane, it was an issue with a passenger.

 

This unidentified passenger took off  their cloths as they were boarding the plane and approached a member of the staff at 11:30 AM!  In a state of, according to the article, “undress”.

They are saying that the person in question did need medical attention afterward and are calling it a “medical episode”. I don’t know what exactly that means.

The police wouldn’t comment on if anyone was arrested and Spirit hasn’t said either. Just a person was removed and boarding resumed. You can read the full article here.
