Grandmother Saves Her Granddaughter’s Life And It Will Give You All The Feels

Sarah Pepper July 31, 2017 7:14 AM
(Photo by Chris Hopkins/Getty Images)

Wryn’s parents were so ecstatic when they found out they were having her and imagine their heartbreak when they found out when she was ten weeks old that she suffered from a Kidney disease that required her to be on dialysis for the first 20 months of her life!

Neither of her parents were able to donate but imagine the happiness in their heart when Wryn’s grandmother told her parents that she was a match!

The doctor’s said that her grandmother had the Kidney of a 20-year-old and she was more than willing to give her Kidney to her granddaughter.

Now there will always be a special bond between the two and a special piece of Wryn’s grandma with her for the rest of her life.

Click here for the full story. 

