If “normal” is men have to own dogs rather than cats, there is a new normal.

According to a new survey in The Telegraph, 17% of men now own a cat. Just a year ago, only 13% owned cats so that’s a pretty big jump.

One guy in the survey explained why he made the switch from a dog to a cat. “Cats don’t need the attention a dog does, but when it gives you attention, it’s not false. They select who they want to be with.”

Are you a cat person?