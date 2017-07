Straight out of nightmare land, an Ohio woman frantically called 911 when her boa constrictor, which she had recently recused chomped down on her FACE! The huge snake bit down on her nose and wouldn’t let go. The 911 operator was in disbelif, at one point even saying “I’ve never heard this before.” After a wait, police and fire finally arrived and removed the snake form her face! Listen to the 911 call audio above.