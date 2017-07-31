Lauren Kelly Met Hot Gym Guy’s Brother’s Fam

Meeting your boyfriend/girlfriend’s parents is never easy. Your first thoughts are usually, “Will they like me?” “Will I get compared to an ex girlfriend?” “Will they know that I can’t cook?”

I was only slightly worried about those silly things before meeting Gabe’s family this past weekend, but not really. He’s such a great guy, I knew his mom was the source of why he was such a great person!

I got to meet him mom Gaby, his brother Alex (who I’d already met before) and 2 of his best friends growing up. His dad had to work that evening, so I didn’t get a chance to meet him.

They were all so sweet and welcoming, and I didn’t feel weird about it at all! In fact, the first thing they wanted to do was show me pictures of baby Gabe…which were THE CUTEST.

The only thing they kind of grilled me about, was if this whole relationship was still part of a radio bit, to which I reassured them….it is NOT. I guaranteed that her son is literally one of the best people I’ve ever met

But hey, that’s understandable right? I’d expect the same question from my mom as well. And my dad. And my sisters. And my brothers in law. And my cousins. And well, you get the point. lol

I guess that means I passed! Yay!