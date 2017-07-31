Lauren Kelly’s Weekend In Five Photos

Lauren Kelly July 31, 2017 7:06 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: 5 photos, Boyert Shooting Center, Food, houston restaurant weeks, houston zoo, Lauren Kelly, Party, Pictures, weekend

 

Sarah, Elizabeth and I headed to the Houston Zoo on Saturday morning…and got to feed the giraffes!

fullsizerender 4 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

After that, I headed to my little cousin Noah’s 3rd birthday party. He was pretty excited I was there…

fullsizerender 3 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Sarah and I decided to visit the BF at Boyert Shooting Center so he could give us some shooting lessons, and Sarah did great!

img 3788 e1501501480733 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

I on the other hand….did NOT do so great. Good thing Gabe is patient 😉

fullsizerender 52 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

And finally Sarah, Geoff and I helped Cleverley Stone kick off Houston Restaurant Weeks at Local Pour last night!

img 3835 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

 

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live