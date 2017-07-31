Sarah Pepper’s Weekend In Five Photos!

Saturday started out with Beers at the Zoo to see the brand new baby elephant, Joy!

Everyone was commenting on Facebook about how Baby Joy had “escaped” out of her enclosure and asking had we seen the video. I tracked it down on KPRC’s site and you can see it here. It’s pretty sweet and you can tell she’s just a kid being a kid and her mom is NOT pleased with her. Standard kid behavior.

If you haven’t had a chance to see baby Joy at the zoo she is ADORABLE!

Here’s a sweet photo of her and her mom!

You can’t go to the zoo and not feed the giraffes 🙂 It is one of my favorite things to do at the Zoo! I also always love looking at the facial expressions on the giraffe’s as your feeding them.

Afer and intense day at the zoo, you gotta go get some breakfast 🙂 Lobster eggs benedict at Black Walnut is a favorite!

What Saturday wouldn’t be complete without a trip to the Gun Range 🙂 Lauren’s boyfriend, Gabe, gave us a few lessons and was pretty impressed with my skills 😉 Lauren’s skills? She looked very pretty 🙂

Yeah, bonus photo. I shot that!