Kids will be kids. Even when they are elephants! We were at the zoo on Saturday and everyone kept commenting on Baby Joy who slipped out of her habitat. Cutest video!

KPRC has it!

Listen closely as you hear Joy’s mom not as entertained by her behavior. She’s pretty vocal!

Joy never got out of the second enclosure. She’s just a kid, being a kid.

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″]