(Video) A HUGE Huntsman Spider Terrorizes Australian Couple

July 31, 2017 10:24 AM
This is a short video of some images of a GIANT-MONSTER-HUGE-NOPE-NOPE-NOPE huntsman spider that terrorizing a couple while they tried to cook dinner in their Australian home.  While whipping up some grub with her boyfriend, Lauren Ansell noticed legs creeping around the corner of their window.  Slowly the legs kept coming until the Godzilla spider came into view.

After the bitter stand-off culminated in Ansell’s partner attempting to crush the eight-legged aggressor using the glass door, the enemy retreated with minor wounds. “We nicknamed the spider ‘Aragog’ from Harry Potter, and feel the spider has run into the forbidden forest,” Ansell told local media in conclusion.

The Huntsman is one of the worlds largest spiders and although not super dangerous to humans, they can bite if provoked.

