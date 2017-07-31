[Video] Man Encounters Ghost At Harligen Hotel!

Saw this on KPRC’s Facebook page and it officially started my saturday with a freak out moment!

This is Frank Ramirez and he is from Corpus Christi. He was staying at a hotel in Harligen when he noticed that some odd things started to happen in the room. Things were being moved and phones coming off the hook. So he did something that blew my mind, he started to talk to whoever or whatever was in the room!

He said he started recording the activity after the third time the phone came off the hook.

Don’t believe him?

A woman posted on his page before he even said what room he was in that she stayed in that hotel and in room 38 and woke up with her face scratched! Guess what room he was in? Room 38! NO THANK YOU!