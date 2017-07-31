[Video] Man Encounters Ghost At Harligen Hotel!

Sarah Pepper July 31, 2017 5:07 AM
Filed Under: Ghost Harligen, Harligen Ghost, Hotel Room Ghost
A picture taken on June 24, 2011 shows a room in the luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental in Paris. Mandarin Oriental group is a Hong-Kong based chain. AFP PHOTO FRANCK FIFE (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
(Photo Credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)

Saw this on KPRC’s Facebook page and it officially started my saturday with a freak out moment!

 

This is Frank Ramirez and he is from Corpus Christi.  He was staying at a hotel in Harligen when he noticed that some odd things started to happen in the room. Things were being moved and phones coming off the hook.  So he did something that blew my mind, he started to talk to whoever or whatever was in the room!

He said he started recording the activity after the third time the phone came off the hook.

Don’t believe him?

A woman posted on his page before he even said what room he was in that she stayed in that hotel and in room 38 and woke up with her face scratched! Guess what room he was in? Room 38! NO THANK YOU!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live