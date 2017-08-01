84% Of Men Think They Do Most Of The Grocery Shopping

A new survey by Men’s Health found 84% of guys in relationships think they do most of the grocery shopping.

How can that number be so high, you ask? The survey was only for men. Women didn’t get to share their thoughts. When both sexes are included, those surveys have found the number is really more like 40 or 50%.

What is most interesting is that a similar survey was conducted ten years ago. It found 65% of men thought they did most of the grocery shopping. So that means in the last decade, 19% more men feel like grocery shopping is their responsibility now.

The survey also found 66% of men use a list when they shop. 93% have prepared at least one meal for themselves in the last year. 77% also said they’ve cooked at least one meal for someone else in the last 12 months. But 7% of guys do absolutely no cooking.

How much grocery shopping do you do?