96 Second News: Game Of Thrones Script Hacked; DeMario Jackson Headed To ‘DWTS?’

**The Bachelorette’s ‘Men Tell All’ episode aired last night, and now that Rachel’s down to her final two guys, we’ll see who gets the finale rose in the season finale airing next Monday on ABC. And don’t forget, the week right after that…the most controversial season EVER of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ will kick off on Monday August 14th.

And since DeMario Jackson may not be heading to Paradise at the end of this month, but he may be headed to…the ballroom? Apparently he is in talks to compete on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars.

“DeMario’s team is in touch with production for DWTS,” the insider tells Us. “They are still in negotiations. No official papers have been signed. DWTS has shown interest in having him on as a contestant.”

A rep for DWTS was unable to confirm or comment on the news, telling Us, “We’ll be announcing our season 25 cast closer to our premiere date, September 18.”

Kidding aside, Jackson would gladly join the DWTS cast. “I would love it. If I got the opportunity to do Dancing With the Stars, that would be something that I would 100 percent welcome,” he told the outlet. “It would be amazing to go out there and showcase a little bit of my dancing skills, also my personality, and try to have some fun.”

**Katy Perry is offering up some free tickets to her new tour, and all she’s asking for is your time.

She wants you to donate to the Boys & Girls Club of America. Fans who donate supplies are entered to win a pair of general admission tickets to her tour, and fans who actually volunteer at a local Boys & Girls Club will have a chance to win VIP tickets and a meet-and-greet with Katy.

She says, quote, “Actions speak louder than Tweets. I think we’re all looking for a way to make real change beyond just donating our loose change.”

❤Actions speak louder than Tweets❤ We can start making real change in our own communities: sign up with @GlblCtzn & visit your local @BGCA_Clubs to donate school supplies OR apply to volunteer to earn INCREDIBLE tickets to see me on #WITNESSTHETOUR. Link in bio. #WitnessTheFuture A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jul 31, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

**Contact Music claims hackers recently stole the Game of Thrones script for the fourth episode of this season’s show.

It was attached to an email that was sent to reporters. HBO released a statement saying; ““HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information. We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cyber security firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

**Take this story with a side of silly news this morning…

OK! magazine claims Lamar Odom is pitching a reality show starring the Kardashian‘s exes.

It would star Kim’s second husband Kris Humphries, Kylie’s ex, Tyga, and Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick. A source tells the magazine that Kris Jenner is not in favor of the show. “They would talk about what it’s like living in the chaos that those women create. She wishes Lamar the best, but a show about her daughters’ exes complaining? No way.”

**MTV‘s iconic Video Music Award, the “Moonman” is going gender neutral.

According to MTV president Chris McCarthy the “Moonman” will be replaced by a “Moon Person.”

“Why should it be a man? It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist,” McCarthy told The New York Times.

The timing is appropriate, for the first time at the VMAs the “Best Female Video” and “Best Male Video” categories have been combined into “Artist of the Year.” The move is not surprising, it follows the network’s decision to get rid of gender-specific categories at their Movie & TV Awards show earlier this year.

**James Corden is stepping away from the driver’s seat for Carpool Karaoke: The Series, and it’s leading to some interesting celebrity pairings.

The Late Late Show With James Corden spin-off debuts on Apple Music on Tuesday, August 8, and while the British host appears in some of the episodes, others feature fun match-ups including John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal; Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba; Miley Cyrus, her sister, Noah Cyrus, and their family; Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane; and Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton.

The new one-minute trailer features Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again” and shows celebs in the car and on the streets of L.A., where Will Smith crashes a wedding, Game of Thrones BBFs Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams ride a mechanical dragon and John Legend takes over a laundromat with a gospel choir.

Watch the teaser for it >>> HERE.

**Comedian Kathy Griffin is back in the headlines again, but this time it’s for her hair. The actress has shaved her hair in support of her sister’s battle with cancer.

The news broke on Twitter yesterday when writer Yashir Ali posted pictures of Kathy’s freshly shaved head with the caption, “In solidarity with her sister who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head.”

This also comes on the heels of the announcement she made last Friday that she is no longer under federal investigation for the controversial photo shoot involving President Donald Trump. She wrote, “The case is closed and I have been completely exonerated. Finally.”

In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to @AmericanCancer: https://t.co/NazIbJ9FQ2 pic.twitter.com/UXr9YH1LYc — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 31, 2017

**A limited number of season tickets for 2018 Rodeo Houston will go on sale this morning at 10 a.m. By purchasing season tickets, fans are guaranteed the same seats for all 20 rodeo and concert performances.

The tickets also include access to all Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo activities, and they start at $360.

The two Garth Brooks performances, set for Feb. 27 and March 18, 2018, are included in the season ticket offerings.The remaining concert lineup will be announced in January.

The 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 27 through March 18.