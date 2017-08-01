Teen Gets Hammer Stuck In Mouth; Picture Goes Viral

A teenager performing a dare went viral after the 14-year-old got a hammer stuck in her mouth when she put the head of the tool all the way in, but couldn’t get it out.

how do u tell ur mom that u got a hammer stuck in ur mouth pic.twitter.com/JzPmehLfP0 — kaley 🔨 (@guillctine) July 26, 2017

Kaley, from Louisiana was challenged by a friend to try the feat and when she accomplished it, she realized she couldn’t get it out. Instead of immediately trying to get help, she tweeted out a picture asking “how do u tell ur mom that u got a hammer stuck in ur mouth?” The tweet went viral.

“It was a little too big to fit in my mouth in the first place, but getting it out was even more of a problem,” Kayley told Buzzfeed News.

I took about 10 minutes for the teen to remove the hammer.

