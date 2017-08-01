The Filthiest Thing In Your House Is Actually Your Kitchen Sponge

August 1, 2017 5:12 AM
When you clean your house, you probably put gloves on when you clean the bathroom. Well, according to a new study out of Germany, the filthiest thing in your house isn’t in the bathroom. They found that the kitchen sponge has more active bacteria on it than anything else in your entire house.

Apparently, the old wives’ tale that you can sanitize your sponge by boiling or microwaving it is wrong too. In fact, they found that it just makes things worse.

Not all of those bacteria are necessarily bad for you, but the researchers say that they’d recommend changing your kitchen sponge once a week to cut down on your risk.

