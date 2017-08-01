When Technology Lets You Down

August 1, 2017 7:35 AM
While technology is great, some times it fails to help us. This is what happened to Geoff Sheen of the Morning Mix:

My wife was driving on 610. Someone’s old car started falling apart, leaving all sorts of car parts on the road. She drove over their muffler, blowing out both right side tires. Don’t worry, she’s fine! We called the towing company that everyone calls when they are stranded. The company told her they wouldn’t come to pick her up until she chose a tire place. When my wife asked how she was supposed to know the names of tire places, they told her to Google it!

Sarah Pepper has no sense of direction because she just types the address of where she’s heading on Waze. Lauren Kelly doesn’t remember anyone’s phone number because they are programmed into her phone.

What’s your technology fail?

