96 Second News: Beyonce To Buy The Houston Rockets? Mariah Carey’s ‘Idol’ Advice For Lionel Richie

**Beyonce is worth about $450 million, so she could buy pretty much ANYTHING she wants to, but if she bought an NBA team? It’s a possibility.

The Houston Rockets are for sale, and “Bloomberg” says Beyoncé is very interested. The team is valued at over $2 BILLION, so she’d probably just be making a minority investment as part of a larger ownership group.

Beyoncé hasn’t commented, but she’s a pretty big basketball fan, and it wouldn’t be that big of a surprise to us here because she’s from Houston.

Jay-Z owned a small piece in the Nets for a few years, but in 2013, he sold his stake to start up his Roc Nation sports agency.

**The world still hasn’t gotten over that horrible wax figure of Beyonce at Madame Tussauds, and now there’s a new terrible wax figure people are mad about…

This time, it’s of Tom Brady, and it’s located in Boston at a place called the Dreamland Wax Museum.

Apparently, it’s the Brady face that’s causing the most upset. Fans are comparing it’s creepiness to that of the Tom Brady mask that was showing up at tailgates last season, and his infamous courtroom sketch.

So which is the creepiest Tom Brady? New wax museum Brady, fake mask Brady or courtroom sketch Brady? A question asked by @MarcNBCBoston. pic.twitter.com/wgNeGfCaAW — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) August 1, 2017

**Kanye West filed a $10 million lawsuit against the companies that insured his canceled tour, the one he quit last year when he had a mental breakdown. And that’s what they’re sparring over.

He’s accusing them of stalling on paying out claims, apparently because they don’t think his condition was that serious. He says they’ve been trying to dodge it, and they’ve even suggested that his marijuana use might give them an out.

Kanye was hospitalized around Thanksgiving last year, and the lawsuit includes sworn testimony from his doctor that he suffered a debilitating medical condition and couldn’t tour.

**There’s a rumor going around that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are going to reunite on “Jimmy Kimmel Live“.

Supposedly, Jimmy is setting up a “tell-all” interview between them, and he’s got some pull, because he’s friends with Jennifer, and also has ties to some of Brad’s people.

A source says, quote, “Brad’s free of Angelina, and Jimmy thinks he can make this happen. He’s really tight with Jen and she trusts him.”

FYI, this “scoop” comes from Radar Online, and E! Online says it’s NOT TRUE.

**”The Big Bang Theory” was renewed for two more seasons back in March . . . those will be the show’s 11th and 12th seasons. But they also might be the FINAL two seasons, according to the show’s creator, Chuck Lorre.

He was recently promoting the spin-off “Young Sheldon” . . . and he said that he could see how these two seasons “would be the end of the series.”

The production costs have ballooned to $10 million PER EPISODE, but it’s still delivering in the ratings, so a CBS exec said they’d like to keep it around as long as they can.

Someone on Twitter commented last week about Kid Rock running for Senate, and said, quote, “Sheryl Crow must be rolling in her grave right now.”

But obviously there’s a small problem with that comment, Sheryl Crow is NOT DEAD.

She had a pretty funny response though . . . she posted a video of her jamming in the studio on a quickly made-up song called “Dude, I’m Still Alive”. And it’s actually pretty good.

She name drops Kid Rock as “Mr. Ritchie” in the song.

In the studio today & I saw I’d be “rolling in my grave” – inspired me to write a song “Dude, I’m Still Alive!” @JeffreyTrott @andrewpetroff pic.twitter.com/7dwaNuMENK — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) July 29, 2017

**Mariah Carey was asked for her two cents on rumors that Lionel Richie is being considered for a judging spot on the American Idol reboot, and she said: DON’T DO IT. Remember when Mariah was a judge on the show back in 2013?

She told Entertainment Tonight, “I would say, don’t do it. No, I’m only kidding. If he wants to do it, that’ll be great. I think he would be really good at it.”

“Yeah, they just were trying to foil me when I went on there. So, you know, that’s the only reason why I say that [to Richie].”

Carey called her one-season stint on Idol, where she feuded with fellow judge Nicki Minaj, “the worst experience of my life” during a 2015 radio interview.

**Business Insider claims Sofia Vergara is launching a new line of underwear called EBY (Empowered By You).

Customers will be able to receive new underwear monthly, every other month or quarterly. Each pair costs $15.

**People magazine claims Andy Grammer and his wife Aajia are the proud parents of a new baby girl named Louisiana K.

The couple will call their new daughter Louie for short. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 oz.

**A team of scientists out of the University of Warwick in England just released the results of their study to find the funniest words in the world.

And out of 5,000 words, the winner is . . .

BOOTY.

It just beat out words like booby . . . hooter . . . nitwit . . . twit . . . waddle . . . tinkle . . . bebop . . . and egghead.

The researchers also found that younger people were much more likely to say words like goatee, hunchback, and filth are funny . . . and older people thought words like caddie, squint, and jingle are funny.

